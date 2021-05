LAFAYETTE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)– Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will be coming to town, performing in LaFayette this summer.

It’s happening on Friday, August 6th at 5 p.m. at Apple Valley Park in LaFayette. Tickets for Iliza’s “Back in Action” tour go on sale this Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets in roped-off pods for parties of two, four or six people.