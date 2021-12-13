Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco adds second show at the Landmark Theatre

(WSYR-TV) — Sebastian Maniscalco has added a second Syracuse date to his ‘Nobody Does This’ tour.
Along with his Friday, January 28, 2022, date, two shows on Saturday, January 29, 2022, have been added to the schedule the Landmark Theatre. Start times are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 15, at 10 a.m.
“The new tour dates will continue to take Maniscalco across the U.S. and Canada with stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Austin, St. Louis and more. Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann continues as opener on the cross-country trek,” according to a press release sent Monday.
