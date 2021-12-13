Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco adds second show at the Landmark Theatre

(WSYR-TV) — Sebastian Maniscalco has added a second Syracuse date to his ‘Nobody Does This’ tour. 

Along with his Friday, January 28, 2022, date, two shows on Saturday, January 29, 2022, have been added to the schedule the Landmark Theatre. Start times are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 15, at 10 a.m. 

“The new tour dates will continue to take Maniscalco across the U.S. and Canada with stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Austin, St. Louis and more. Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann continues as opener on the cross-country trek,” according to a press release sent Monday. 

Just Added 2022 Nobody Does This Tour Dates 

January 14 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox 

January 15 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland 

January 28 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre 

January 29 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre 

February 5 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre 

February 18 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre 

February 19 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall 

April 1 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre (The Amp) 

April 14 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center 

April 15 Davenport, IA RiverCenter – Adler Theatre 

April 16 Green Bay, WI Weidner Center 

May 20 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre 

May 21 Seattle, WA The Paramount 

Previously Announced 2021 Nobody Does This Tour Dates 

Nov. 13 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino 

Nov. 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena  

Nov. 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena  

Nov. 20 Baltimore, MD The Lyric (7pm and 9:30pm)  

Nov. 21 Baltimore, MD The Lyric (5pm and 8pm) 

Nov. 24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center  

Nov. 26 Hershey, PA Giant Center Arena  

Nov. 27 Boston, MA TD Garden  

Dec. 2 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena  

Dec. 3 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center  

Dec. 4 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena  

Dec. 5 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza  

Dec. 9 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse  

Dec. 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena  

Dec. 11 Chicago, IL United Center (sold out)  

Dec. 12 Chicago, IL United Center  

Dec. 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center (sold out)  

Dec. 27 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena (sold out)  

Dec. 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden  

Dec. 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center  

Dec. 31 Albany, NY Times Union Center 

Previously Announced 2022 Nobody Does This Tour Dates 

January 7 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm) 

January 8 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm) 

Feb. 3 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater (7pm and 9:30pm)  

Feb. 4 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater (7pm and 9:30pm) 

March 5 Los Angeles, CA The Forum  

March 17 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre  

March 18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre 

March 19 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena  

April 29 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm) 

April 30 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm) 

May 28 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm) 

May 29 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm) 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

