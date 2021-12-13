Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco adds second show at the Landmark Theatre

(WSYR-TV) — Sebastian Maniscalco has added a second Syracuse date to his ‘Nobody Does This’ tour.

Along with his Friday, January 28, 2022, date, two shows on Saturday, January 29, 2022, have been added to the schedule the Landmark Theatre. Start times are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 15, at 10 a.m.

“The new tour dates will continue to take Maniscalco across the U.S. and Canada with stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Austin, St. Louis and more. Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann continues as opener on the cross-country trek,” according to a press release sent Monday.

Just Added 2022 Nobody Does This Tour Dates

January 14 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox

January 15 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

January 28 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

January 29 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

February 5 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

February 18 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

February 19 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

April 1 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre (The Amp)

April 14 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

April 15 Davenport, IA RiverCenter – Adler Theatre

April 16 Green Bay, WI Weidner Center

May 20 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 21 Seattle, WA The Paramount

Previously Announced 2021 Nobody Does This Tour Dates

Nov. 13 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Nov. 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Nov. 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Nov. 20 Baltimore, MD The Lyric (7pm and 9:30pm)

Nov. 21 Baltimore, MD The Lyric (5pm and 8pm)

Nov. 24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 26 Hershey, PA Giant Center Arena

Nov. 27 Boston, MA TD Garden

Dec. 2 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 3 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Dec. 4 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

Dec. 5 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Dec. 9 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Dec. 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 11 Chicago, IL United Center (sold out)

Dec. 12 Chicago, IL United Center

Dec. 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center (sold out)

Dec. 27 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena (sold out)

Dec. 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Dec. 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Dec. 31 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Previously Announced 2022 Nobody Does This Tour Dates

January 7 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm)

January 8 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm)

Feb. 3 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater (7pm and 9:30pm)

Feb. 4 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater (7pm and 9:30pm)

March 5 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

March 17 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

March 18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 19 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

April 29 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm)

April 30 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm)

May 28 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm)

May 29 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7pm and 10pm)