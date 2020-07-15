Comet Neowise seen in the skies of CNY Wednesday morning

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The newest comet to be discovered by astronomers is visible to skywatchers in the early morning (before sunrise) and in the evening after sunset.

SUNY Oswego Associate Professor of Meteorology Dr. Scott Steiger captured these images Wednesday morning and said the view of the comet was definitely worth staying up all night.

Steiger, who in the past has gone to the Plains for storm chasing was hoping for no clouds this time to block his view.

Below is a gallery of pictures he provided to NewsChannel 9 of his comet hunt near Rudy’s along the shoreline of Lake Ontario.