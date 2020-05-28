Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Comfort Windows & Doors wins fifth BBB Torch Award for Ethics

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is proud to announce that Comfort Windows & Doors (Comfort Window Co. Inc.) is the winner of the Torch Award for Ethics in the large business category. 

The Torch Awards for Ethics celebrates the commitment made by businesses and charities to the highest standards of leadership, character, and organizational ethics. The awards show the practices that these organizations employ to generate a high level of trust among their employees, customers, and their communities. 

“On behalf of Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York and our independent panel of judges, we congratulate Comfort Windows & Doors on their fifth Torch Award for Ethics,” said Warren Clark, BBB president, and CEO. “Comfort Windows exemplifies what BBB stands for: ethics and trustworthiness in the marketplace. While we all get used to our ‘new normal,’ consumers are looking for ethical businesses they can trust during this time, such as our Torch Award winners.”

Comfort Windows & Doors is headquartered in Central New York and has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Comfort employs more than 300 people in Syracuse, Rochester, Albany, and Buffalo.

This is Comfort Window’s fifth Torch Award for Ethics from BBB.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected