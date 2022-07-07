We just passed the 4th of July holiday and there is more of our summer season to come but from a Central New York perspective, this is NOT like last summer or even the summer of 2020.

Those two were in the Top 5 warmest summers on record (2021 2nd warmest, 2020 4th warmest). While there were plenty of 90 degree days in both of those summers, the overall warmth was driven more by consistently warm overnight lows.

Fast forward to this summer and I found one stat that really shows the difference. As of Thursday morning we have had 28 days this summer with daily lows in the 50s or lower. That is the same number of days from ALL of last summer and one more day than the summer of 2020. While those two summers needed all of June, July AND August to reach their numbers, we are not even halfway through this summer!

In an average summer there are 43 days where the low dips below 60 degrees which is about half the days between June and August.

Blame our cool nights on a jet stream that over the last month and half that has dipped far enough south through the Northeast to focus heat farther to our south and west.

Given the current climate with high energy prices this seems to be a case of just what the doctor ordered.