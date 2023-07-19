SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a quiet night ahead, mainly dry weather returns on Thursday for Central New York. Details are below…

Comfortable sleeping weather

Wednesday night will be a great one to give the fans and air conditioners a break and open up the windows!

Low temperatures will be quite comfortable across Central New York, ending up in the 50s for most under a mainly clear sky.

More warmth returns, but any rain Thursday?

Thursday starts very comfy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As the day progresses, the air warms well into the 80s under sunshine that’ll fade behind more clouds later in the day. Humidity pretty much stays in check, but does come up a bit later in the day.

As far as the rain chances Thursday in CNY, it does look like a few showers/storms may very well pop up after 5 or 6 pm in advance of another cold front due to slide through Friday.

Shower/storm chances highest Friday, but…

Friday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers and storms likely are going to be around much of the day up until the late afternoon and evening hours.

It’s a bit cooler and turning less humid later in the day. Highs should be up around 80 to end the week.

What about the weekend? At this point the weekend is looking pretty good. Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.