SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Towns of Central New York might soon have the option to pay their volunteer firefighters as a way to recruit new members.

The possibility will become reality if Governor Kathy Hochul’s state budget proposal passes through the State Legislature.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Commissioner Bray said, “Every single place I went, the thing I heard over and over was we have a recruitment and retention crisis in the fire service.”

In general, volunteer departments have constantly faced dwindling rosters but increasing calls.

“Part of what we’re trying to do is give communities options,” said Commissioner Bray. “…The governor doesn’t want to mandate what a community does to solve this problem. We want to put options on the table.”

The first option: a 10% property tax break for volunteer firefighters pending each county’s approval. The Onondaga County Legislature recently approved it.

The second option, pending budget approval: a nearly $1,000 stipend for each of the first three volunteer firefighter training courses for new recruits, funded by New York State.

The third option, pending budget approval: allowing towns to pay volunteer firefighters, limited to twenty percent of what a career firefighter makes.

“This is not about turning the volunteer fire service into a paid or career service,” said Commissioner Bray. “Frankly, that would be billions of dollars. My intent, our goal, the governor’s goal is to stabilize the volunteer service, not move in a different direction.”

The state is working to change the definition of “volunteer” in the law governing firefighter benefits. Because each town has to fund the payments, each town can locally decide whether to offer it or not.

Bray said: “Some can buy apparatus. They can build great firehouses. But they aren’t legally allowed to spend those resources on the things they need most, which is people.”

Some technicalities are still being worked out in the pending legislation, including how volunteer departments serving different towns are impacted and how mutual aid calls impact the pay.

State budget hearings continue in the State Legislature for the rest of the month. The budget takes effect on April 1.