Common Council passes budget for City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is facing a multi-million dollar deficit because of COVID-19.

Despite this, there will be no tax increase for the people in the city. Common Council approved the budget on Wednesday for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The council did make a few changes to Mayor Ben Walsh’s proposed spending plan, reducing the amount budgeted for police overtime and reducing the reliance on the city’s reserve or Rainy Day Fund by $5 million to just under $9 million.

We have a rainy fund for a reason and we worked very hard to get it where it’s at, but I think there was a general feeling that we don’t know how long we’re going to be in this crisis and so we need to be really careful about drawing on that too much and ultimately that’s a sound approach that I’m comfortable with.

Mayor Ben Walsh

