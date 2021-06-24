Common Council Public Safety Committee meets with SPD to discuss uptick in violent crime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse Common Council Public Safety Committee met Thursday afternoon with the Syracuse Police Department to discuss how they’re targeting the uptick in violent crime.

The police department announced during the meeting they will be adding an additional summer deployment shift for the patrol unit and the investigations unit starting the first week of July and running through Labor Day.

The extra detail will be used on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 3-11pm when they see the most violent crime taking place in the city of Syracuse.

The police department will also be implementing a new walking beat in areas around the city’s districts that are prone to gun violence. Officers will travel on foot throughout the neighborhoods to engage with community members and provide a visual presence.

The meeting also covered topics including speeding and traffic control around main city streets, increasing officer recruitment, dealing with officers’ mental health, and repeat juvenile offenders.

Chief Buckner said during the meeting that while these steps will hopefully help, the city needs to also look at fixing pre-existing conditions such as poverty, mental health, and substance abuse that are all a part of a community struggling with crime.

“Until we address the conditions that happen before crime, before crime is committed communities are saturated with these conditions and until we develop something to address the conditions we will continue to be frustrated with crime in our community,” Buckner said.

The lack of staffing was also addressed at the meeting and Chief Buckner said 43 new recruits will be sworn into the academy Friday to help with the extra workload.