SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council skipped a scheduled vote Monday on selling a portion of the old Syracuse Developmental Center to a housing developer.

Instead, the council will hear from the builder, The Albanese Organization, at a committee meeting scheduled for July 27.

Common Councilor Pat Hogan, who followed through with his plan to hold the agenda item, cited a lack of information about the project.

Hogan said: “We had a sketchy, sort of introduction. We had three paragraphs given to us by the administration.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Ben Walsh said more details will only come in the form of a detailed master plan, which isn’t put together unless the developer has a commitment.

Jennifer Tifft, the mayor’s director of strategic initiatives, tells NewsChannel 9: “Even though we’re asking for permission to undertake a purchase agreement with Albanese, that’s not the end of the story. We will get a chance to review the master plan. If we don’t like the master plan or we don’t think it’s appropriate for the type of housing development that we want in the city, then at that point, we can say this isn’t good enough and potentially get out of the deal.”

While Councilor Hogan thinks the city can get a better deal, Tifft says this pending offer is the only one that came with a sizable dollar offer.

Just for the housing portion, The Albanese Organization has offered a range of $6-12 million to buy part of the property. The final number will be contingent upon how many units are built.

Mayor Walsh now has the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, along with state funding, to demolish the dilapidated building and build housing and high-tech manufacturing on the property.

CenterState CEO is overseeing the manufacturing and jobs side of the project.