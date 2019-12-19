Common council withdraws motion to vote on SPD contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the Syracuse Common Council was set to vote on the highly debated contract with the Syracuse police union. The cost of the contract has been a sticking point. Council members estimate that it would cost $19.5 million, which is $6 million more than the mayor’s office says it will cost.

In a surprising move, the Council withdrew the motion, meaning there will be no vote on the contract today.

In response, Mayor Ben Walsh issued a statement that read:

“I’m pleased the Council is willing to continue the dialogue. My focus has been and continues to be on achieving a contract that creates a better and stronger police department for our community and for our officers. For the first time, we reached an agreement that includes residency for police officers. It also helps us to improve the delivery of services and address serious challenges with attrition. We have an important opportunity for our community and will keep working with the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association and the Common Council.” Mayor Ben Walsh

