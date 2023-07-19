SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For nearly 30 years, Timothy Jennings-Bey, who is also known as “Noble,” has been on the front lines at crime scenes and shootings.

“Noble for many years has been showing up with his team when there’s shootings, when there’s consolement that needs to be done to the families,” explained Common Councilor and Public Safety Committee Chair Chol Majok, “when there’s information, when there’s learning that needs to be done.”

Funding for the Trauma Response Team is in the city budget: $200,000 has been awarded each year. It was on the agenda today for renewal.

“I just thought it was going to be 30 seconds, a minute just push the agenda item through,” said Timothy Jennings-Bey, the Director of the Trauma Response Team.

He was asked if $200,000 was enough for his team of eight people. He said no. And the councilors agreed.

“You do this not because of money or anything. It’s in your heart and we see that,” Majok said to Jennings-Bey during the study session.

The Public Safety Committee is going to now explore providing even more funding.

“Over the years, there’s always been a quiet conversation about it now, but I think the pace that things are going in the community, and in society in general, we reached a tipping point,” Jennings-Bey said.

He also expressed the need for a respite, a safe place for families experiencing trauma after violence to go. That’s next on his to-do list.

“We aren’t afforded the opportunity to debrief about the things we witness and the things we go through. And you get to a point, and we’re at that point now in my humble opinion, it’s almost dehumanizing not for people to have that opportunity,” Jennings-Bey explained.

He’s working to create that space and opportunity as quickly as possible so this community can heal.

Councilor Majok said he wants to move quickly on providing the funding. He would like to have a decision next week.