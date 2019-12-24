Communities step up to replace Sodus plows after they were destroyed by a fire

SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a fire ripped through the Sodus Highway Department building on Saturday, they were left without most of their plows and salt trucks.

The town was left scrambling to get ready for the next snowfall, but with help from the community, they should be well prepared for the next storm.

As of Tuesday, the town of Sodus has a full fleet of plows. Leaders from neighboring towns and counties have reached out to help replace the four plows that were destroyed in the fire.

The Sodus Highway Department received several loaner plows, another plow that was in the shop, and soon they will have a new plow that was on order.

Members of the board were touched by the outpouring of support at last night’s meeting, saying this is a perfect example of how a community can come together in a time of need.

“It’s just been a great response from the community to help us. It’s heartwarming,” Sodus Town Supervisor, Steven Leroy, said.

Dale Pickering, the Sodus Highway Superintendent, said, “Saturday night our barn burned to the ground and by Tuesday at noon, we’re going to have a full fleet, that’s good.”

Out of all towns in Wayne County, NewsChannel 9 is told Sodus has the most miles to cover when it comes to plowing during a storm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

