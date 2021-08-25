Community and faith-based organizations awarded coronavirus relief

A family of migrants is seen outside the Humanitarian Respite Center in downtown, McAllen on July 26, 2021, after the facility reached capacity. This is the largest migrant shelter in the region and it is run by Catholic Charities of the RGV. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Community and faith-based organizations across New York State will receive over $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act) funds to provide services and support for students and families adversely affect by the pandemic, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced on Wednesday.

The State Education Department’s Community Schools Technical Assistance Centers will provide grants to 47 entities.

“As the pandemic raged in New York, we saw our historically most marginalized communities bear the brunt of the impact,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “Working with community and faith-based organizations in those areas, resources will now be available to the children and families that need them.”

The grant awards range from $10,000 to $25,000.

Not-for-profit and faith-based organizations were eligible to apply for funding and the regions eligible for program support were identified based on economic disadvantage and the adverse impacts of the coronavirus.

The partnership awards will be disseminated to organizations providing support to children and their families in the following areas:

Social Emotional Learning and/or Mental Health services;

Academic enrichment;

Digital literacy for students and families; and

Family services

Visit the NYS CSTACs website for more information about the program and free CSTAC services available all New York State schools.

Grants will be awarded to: