Community and faith-based organizations awarded coronavirus relief

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Community and faith-based organizations across New York State will receive over $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act) funds to provide services and support for students and families adversely affect by the pandemic, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced on Wednesday.
The State Education Department’s Community Schools Technical Assistance Centers will provide grants to 47 entities.
“As the pandemic raged in New York, we saw our historically most marginalized communities bear the brunt of the impact,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “Working with community and faith-based organizations in those areas, resources will now be available to the children and families that need them.”
The grant awards range from $10,000 to $25,000.
Not-for-profit and faith-based organizations were eligible to apply for funding and the regions eligible for program support were identified based on economic disadvantage and the adverse impacts of the coronavirus.
The partnership awards will be disseminated to organizations providing support to children and their families in the following areas:
- Social Emotional Learning and/or Mental Health services;
- Academic enrichment;
- Digital literacy for students and families; and
- Family services
Visit the NYS CSTACs website for more information about the program and free CSTAC services available all New York State schools.
Grants will be awarded to:
|Awardee
|Region Served
|Counties/Boroughs Served
|Service Categories
|Award
|A House on Beekman
|New York City
|Bronx
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services
|$21,500
|Albany Community Action Partnership
|Hudson Valley
|Albany
|Family Services
|$25,000
|Astor Services for Children & Families
|New York City
|Bronx
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services
|$20,000
|Autism Society Habilitation Organization, Inc. (ASHO)
|New York City
|Queens
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy
|$25,000
|Barbershop Books, Inc.
|New York City
|Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Richmond (Staten Island)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|Berea Scholars Inc.
|New York City
|Kings (Brooklyn)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services
|$25,000
|Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth
|Hudson Valley
|Dutchess
|Family Services
|$24,875
|BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc.
|Western New York
|Erie
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|Catholic Charities of Onondaga County
|Central New York
|Onondaga
|Digital Literacy
|$25,000
|Center for Community Alternatives
|Central New York
|Onondaga
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|Center For Family Life and Recovery
|Central New York
|Oneida
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services
|$18,377
|Central Family Life Center, Inc.
|New York City
|Richmond (Staten Island)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services
|$24,561
|Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, Inc.
|Western New York
|Orleans
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy
|$25,000
|Community Mediation Services, Inc. (CMS)
|New York City
|Queens
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$11,262
|Contact Community Services
|Central New York
|Onondaga
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services
|$23,260
|Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County
|Central New York
|Madison, Oneida
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$19,555
|Educational Alliance
|New York City
|New York (Manhattan)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$18,100
|Empowered Pathways
|Central New York
|Madison, Oneida
|$16,310
|Family Help Center
|Western New York
|Erie, Niagara
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services
|$20,000
|Food 4 Ur Soul International Kitchen Mobile Soup Kitchen and Pantry, Inc.
|Long Island
|Suffolk
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services
|$25,000
|FORESTDALE, INC.
|New York City
|Kings (Brooklyn), Queens
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|Fresh Youth Initiatives
|New York City
|New York (Manhattan)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|Girl Be Heard
|New York City
|Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|Global Kids
|New York City
|Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|Hudson River Housing, Inc.
|Hudson Valley
|Dutchess
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$10,498
|Joe Torre Safe At Home
|New York City
|Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|La Fuerza Unida, Inc.
|Long Island
|Nassau
|Academic Enrichment, Family Services
|$15,068
|Long Island Crisis Center
|Long Island
|Nassau, Suffolk
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|Make the Road New York
|New York City
|Kings (Brooklyn), Queens
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|New Alternatives for Children, Inc.
|New York City
|Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$17,463
|New Directions Youth & Family Services
|Western New York
|Erie, Niagara, Orleans
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|NIA Community Services Network, Inc.
|New York City
|Kings (Brooklyn)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$25,000
|SPEAKHIRE
|New York City
|Bronx, Queens, Richmond (Staten Island)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy
|$17,463
|Student Advocacy, Inc.
|Hudson Valley
|Westchester
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services
|$24,314
|The Arthur Project
|New York City
|Bronx
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services
|$23,926
|The Auditory Oral School of New York
|New York City
|Kings (Brooklyn)
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services
|$25,000
|The Bowery Mission
|New York City
|Bronx
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy
|$15,744
|The Opening Word Program, Inc.
|Long Island
|Suffolk
|Family Services
|$25,000
|The Reading League
|Central New York
|Oneida, Onondaga
|Academic Enrichment
|$25,000
|The Urban League of Rochester, N.Y., Inc.
|Western New York
|Monroe
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services
|$25,000
|United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, Inc.
|Hudson Valley
|Dutchess, Orange
|Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services
|$25,000
|Urban Dove
|New York City
|Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens
|Academic Enrichment
|$25,000
|Villa of Hope
|Western New York
|Monroe
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services
|$17,811
|Vision of Hope Caregivers Inc.
|Long Island
|Nassau
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy
|$25,000
|Washingtonville Housing Alliance
|Hudson Valley
|Westchester
|Academic Enrichment, Digital Literacy
|$25,000
|Westchester Jewish Community Services, Inc.
|Hudson Valley
|Westchester
|Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy
|$25,000
|Young Women’s Christian Association of the City of New York
|New York City
|Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island)
|Academic Enrichment
|$25,000
|Total Awarded:
|$1,060,085