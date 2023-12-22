DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Community Bank announced on Friday, Dec. 22 that it’s relocating its corporate headquarters.

The new space will be in DeWitt as well and only four minutes away at 333 Butternut Drive.

The move into the seven-story 200,000 square foot building will take place in 2025.

According to Community Bank, the space will include new amenities, including a corporate learning and development center, IT data center, café, executive suite and boardroom facilities.

“As we continue to grow in key markets like Syracuse, we knew we needed a more collaborative space to work together more efficiently,” Community Bank incoming CEO Dimitar Karaivanov said. “Central New York is home for Community Bank, and we’re excited for the new opportunities this facility will bring for our employees, customers and the Syracuse community.”

Currently, their headquarters is on WideWaters Parkway.