Community Bike gives away over 200 bikes Sunday

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Community Bike fixed and gave away over 200 bikes at the Boces Bus Garage on Sunday in Oneida.

It was the 10th bike giveaway in the 13 years the organization has been around.

“You can see the expressions of the people here and again, not just children, but adults as well,” said Chuck Fox, Founder of Community Bikes. “A lot of adults literally can’t afford a car, can’t afford gas, can’t afford insurance, a license and yet they need to be places and this is a way that we can help them to do that.”

There are two more of these events coming up on June 9 and June 16. Registration is required.