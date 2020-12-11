Community clothing drive taking place at Syracuse Alliance Church on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a community clothing drive at the Syracuse Alliance Church on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The church is located on Midland Avenue and the drive will be starting at 9 a.m.

It is free and open to the public, but they are only allowing 10 people in at a time.

If you do decide to attend, please remember to wear a mask.

