Community comes together Saturday to help young couple recover from tragedy

(WSYR-TV) — They got out in just time

All that Bobby Walters and his girlfriend Hannah, who is pregnant, could do was watch. Watch as fire raced through their apartment along State Route 176 in Granby in Oswego County

The fire destroyed everything they owned.

It was another setback in a year of deep heartache for Bobby and Hannah. Their daughter died back in April which started the year of heartbreak.

After the fire, it’s time to begin anew.

There is a fundraiser behind held for Bobby and Hannah and their soon-to-be-born baby boy. The fundraiser is on Saturday. It is also for another mom and daughter, who also lost everything in the fire.

The fundraiser starts at 2 p.m. at Pump Pizza in Mattydale.

Tickets are 20 dollars at the door, which includes food, and a chance to bid on several raffles and prize baskets.