SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Loved ones, community members, local leaders, and more continued to grieve Wednesday night, just two days after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was murdered on Syracuse’s Southside.

Family members gathered inside the home for a prayer circle while community members spent time outside in front of a memorial for Brexialle. Local activists called on the community to speak up if they knew something about who was responsible ending the vigil with a balloon release as they shouted, “We love you Bre.”

Across the street, just a few hundred feet from where Brexialee lost her life was a prayer vigil at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Decarto Draper shared his anger and sadness with his church members and welcomed Brexialee’s mother and father into the space.

“Nothing we gonna say here tonight is going to bring your baby back, but know that ya’ll gave birth to an angel.” Pastor Decarto Draper said to Brexialee’s parents

The congregation collected monetary donations for the family.