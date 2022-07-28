SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa is coming to town! The Ronald McDonald House is celebrating Christmas a little early this year, and they’re looking for elves to help. It’s all part of the organization’s ‘Christmas in July’ donation drive.

Giving back during the holidays can go a long way, and one way to help is by donating items from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York’s wish list. The nonprofit is looking for household items families can use during their stay.

It didn’t look like a white Christmas on Thursday, but that didn’t stop the community from spreading holiday cheer.

“I donated some water, I donated some toys, and I donated copy paper and some food,” says Bonnie Williams of Syracuse.

Essential items are needed to help the 17 families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Making sure that they really have nothing to think about except the health and well-being of their child is our goal,” says Beth Trunfio, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York.

Williams is one of the many people helping to meet that goal. She’s been donating to the nonprofit for nearly 10 years.

“I really believe in the Ronald McDonald House and helping families you know when their kids are sick,” says Williams.

About 50 years ago, Williams’s mother started donating to the Ronald McDonald House, a tradition she has now taken over.

Williams added, “She would always get extra groceries each week and put them in a bag and she would come down and she would donate. So it’s a tradition that I wanted to carry on for my mother.”

Now making its way throughout the Central New York community!

If you weren’t able to drop off items on Thursday as part of the ‘Christmas in July’ donation drive, the Ronald McDonald House is always looking for donations. Whether it’s monetary or off their wish list.

The nonprofit’s wish list focuses on the following items:

Household items: meal prep/to-go containers, food prep gloves, hand soap, disinfectant wipes, and plastic utensils (individually wrapped).

meal prep/to-go containers, food prep gloves, hand soap, disinfectant wipes, and plastic utensils (individually wrapped). Food and drink items: bottled water, K-Cup pods, non-dairy creamer, and sugar packets.

Gift cards: Wegmans, Tops, Price Chopper, Target, Amazon, Grubhub, Instacart, and local restaurants in Syracuse.

For more details click here.