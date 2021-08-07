Community event in Oneida raises awareness for gun violence and drug addiction in memory of loved one

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When her grandson’s father, Tyler McBain, was suddenly taken last year by gun violence, Kelley Sanborn made it her mission to keep his memory alive.

“With him passing, we thought what a great way to keep his legacy going and to let all the kids realize that gun violence and drug addiction is just not the way to go,” Sanborn said.

So she decided to put together the first annual A Day of Hope in Memory of Tyler McBain to bring some of his favorite family-fun games to neighbors all while raising awareness.

Gun violence and drug addiction is everywhere, it’s not just in our town it’s in everybody’s town. Every morning I wake up I turn the news on I see who was shot last night it’s not just adults shooting it’s kids, kids are getting caught in the crossfire. Kelley Sanborn

Sanborn added that these issues can’t be solved by one person and that the whole community needs to come together and start putting their words into action.

The proceeds from the event are going toward Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery, the rehab Tyler sought treatment from before his life was taken and the same rehab he had dreamed of one day working at as a counselor.

“It impacts you more than I can say and you’re struggling so bad and then you have all those other stressors… you’re struggling between family and finances and family should always come first and hopefully this can help give them a little bit of finance so they don’t have to stress,” she said.

The event featured food, basket raffles, vendors, kickball, and even free Narcan training from BRiDGES.