Community faith leaders peacefully protest for racial justice outside Syracuse City Hall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Faith communities came together on Sunday to gather for prayer and a peaceful protest in front of City Hall.
The movement was designed to stand in solidarity with neighbors in the Central New York area, and speak out about police brutality.
The faith leaders called for reform, and prayed for unity.
