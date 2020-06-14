Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Community faith leaders peacefully protest for racial justice outside Syracuse City Hall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Faith communities came together on Sunday to gather for prayer and a peaceful protest in front of City Hall. 

The movement was designed to stand in solidarity with neighbors in the Central New York area, and speak out about police brutality. 

The faith leaders called for reform, and prayed for unity.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected