Community forum tackles vaping issues

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The East Syracuse-Minoa School District is educating parents on the dangers of vaping.

Parents listened intently in the high school auditorium to experts, like Giovanni Marino, from the Rochester area. He started casually vaping as a college freshman, and got really addicted as a sophomore. He says people around him kept reassuring him it was safer than cigarettes and then a few months ago, he ended up in the ICU with shattered glass lung syndrome.

Marino said, “They wanted to intubate me three different times. They said I coded three different times, which means they could not get me to respond. They were doing sternum rubs on me and I wasn’t responding. Even people in comas respond to sternum rubs.”

Now he’s on the road sharing the message with others to get help and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

