Community garden growing more than just produce

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As the nicer weather continues to roll in, more people are heading outside to plant their gardens, including community members at the Eastwood Community Garden.

The garden is in its sixth season and coordinator Becky Jackson has been a part of it since the start.

She moved to the Eastwood community seven years ago and helped to start the garden through the Eastwood Neighborhood Association. They set out to create a garden with two goals in mind.

“Mostly to build community within Eastwood,” Jackson said. “And I think we are getting there with that, just the fact that we are having so many people being interested in it and just stopping by.”

The other goal was to provide education and Jackson was able to do that by partnering with the Huntington PreK-8 School through their after-school program.

“I think gardens are so important and for kids to be able to see where their food is coming from and can transfer all of that so they can have gardens of their own in their own backyard,” she said.

The community garden is hoping to go a step further this year to expand and plant more fruits and vegetables alongside the fence. They hope this will entice neighbors to walk up and grab a handful of berries or other fresh produce when they need it.

Jackson said they have also provided free fruits and vegetables to Eastwood Heights, a nursing home located right behind the garden and she’s hoping these efforts grow more than just produce.

“Well I hope we can just keep building the community part of it and the educational piece as well and maybe be more a part of Syracuse Grows and contribute to that,” Jackson said.

The garden has been made possible with the help of Syracuse Grows and the Syracuse Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs.