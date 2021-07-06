Community gun buyback scheduled in Syracuse at end of July

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to get guns off the streets, the city of Syracuse and the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James are hosting a community gun buyback on Saturday, July 24.

The event will be located at the St. Lucy’s Food Pantry at 425 Gifford Street in Syracuse. Members of the community can drop off firearms any time from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Payments are the following…

Assault rifle: $250.00

Handgun: $150.00

Rifle or shotgun; $75.00

Non-working or antique gun: $25.00

Payments will be made by a pre-paid gift card. Those who bring working handguns or assault rifles can receive an iPad. It is one iPad per person on a first come first serve basis.

Important tips…

Guns must be unloaded, placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box

You can surrender as many firearms as you’d like

Licensed gun dealers and active/retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for the program

Because this is an Amnesty program, no questions will be asked of the person dropping off the firearm.

You are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

If you’d like more information, you can call (315) 864-2000 or email intergovernmental.affairs.@ag.ny.gov.