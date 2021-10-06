Community leader uses map to track past Syracuse shootings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police tape and emergency response vehicles are a few indicators of where a crime has a taken place. Timothy Jennings-Bey, who has worked for years to address and prevent crime in Syracuse, found a different way to track shootings in the city – on a map.

“I wanted to track the trauma in the community, per the gunshots to see the effect the trauma was having on these particular zip codes throughout the city,” said Jennings-Bey, who is the CEO of the Street Addiction Institute, Inc.

Jennings-Bey and his research team tracked shooting incidents between 2009 and 2015.

How many gun shots were on the map? Jennings-Bey said, “I couldn’t even count, it’s too many, there’s hundreds.”

And this is more than just data on a map. “Keep in mind, all of these dots represent human beings,” Jennings-Bey said.

While there was a dot in almost every neighborhood, there was a concentration on the south and southwest sides of the city. He saw another trend.

“The most disturbing thing to me and to the rest of the research team, when you look at the map, what we call gun clusters, there are schools, neighborhood schools that sit in the midst of these gun clusters,” Jennings-Bey added.

“I think it’s unfair to children and families and to Syracuse City School District personnel to have a level of expectation for young people to perform at their highest potential in the midst of all of these gunshots,” he said.

He is working to update this map to show the latest data. He hopes this sparks conversation and action within the community to address what’s been a longstanding challenge.

In recent briefings, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh shared that overall crime was down 13% through August 30th as well as all categories of gun violence down 31% to 35% through August 23.