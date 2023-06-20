SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gun violence continues to flood communities across the U.S. including right here in the city of Syracuse. But community leaders say this is a problem we can solve together.

100 Black Men of Syracuse held a town hall at the Southwest Community Center on Tuesday night to talk about solutions to reduce gun violence in the city of Syracuse. A number of community leaders spoke at the panel discussion, while neighbors in the community also voiced their concerns about gun violence.

Syracuse mom, Shaundeese Jones, spoke about her 24-year-old son, Josh Williams, who lost his life a year ago to gun violence.

“They removed all bullets out of his body when they did the autopsy. My baby had tissue in his stomach,” said Jones.

A living nightmare for not only Jones and her family, but so many others in the Syracuse community, losing their friends, family and even neighbors to gun violence.

“Syracuse gun violence is definitely significant. I would probably say that homicides have gone down but gun violence have gone up,” said Jawwaad Rasheed, Chief Accountability Officer for the Syracuse Police Department.

Community leaders saying it should be treated as an epidemic, calling for action.

“We really need as a community to understand our role and the accountability for gun violence. The police department has to take their role in accountability for gun violence, our educational institutions. Everybody has to now stand up and being accounted for,” said Rasheed.

“It takes community, it takes community violence individual organizations to come together to try and stop gun violence. It takes all of us,” said Lateef Johnson-Kinsey, director of the Syracuse Mayor’s Office to reduce gun violence.

While Jones says it all starts with the way you are raised at home.

“There’s a lot of kids that need love. There’s a lot of kids that don’t have the parenting, the guidance, they need morals and values they understand to be a child, to grow up,” said Jones.

For those who were not able to attend Tuesday’s town hall, you can still share your solutions on how to reduce gun violence through an online survey. The survey is open to the public through July 4.

Once you complete the survey, the solutions will be discussed with community leaders.

Click here to fill out the survey.