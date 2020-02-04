Live Now
President Trump’s State of the Union address
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Community leaders rally against bail reform rollback

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Community leaders and advocates gathered in front of the Onondaga County Legislature to rally against proposed rollbacks to the bail reform law.

Advocates say that the laws are working and to roll things back would do more harm than good.

“The state legislature did a really important service to the community by ensuring that people who are legally innocent are not languishing in jail,” said Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, the director of the CNY Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Onondaga County Legislature passed its resolution, asking the state to roll back the bail reform law.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected