Community leaders rally against bail reform rollback

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Community leaders and advocates gathered in front of the Onondaga County Legislature to rally against proposed rollbacks to the bail reform law.

Advocates say that the laws are working and to roll things back would do more harm than good.

“The state legislature did a really important service to the community by ensuring that people who are legally innocent are not languishing in jail,” said Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, the director of the CNY Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Onondaga County Legislature passed its resolution, asking the state to roll back the bail reform law.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9