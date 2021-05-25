Community members march to remember George Floyd in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dozens of people marched down city streets Tuesday to remember George Floyd, who died one year ago.  The march was also an opportunity to spread several messages. 

For more than half an hour, speakers took turns sharing their message to each other. The focus was to get people registered to vote, fight for more funding for the Citizen’s Review board– which works to hold officers accountable for misconduct, and to stop the violence in the city. 


“If we are going to hold (police) accountable, the community has to be held accountable as well,” said Clifford Ryan of O.G.’s Against Violence. 

The march was peaceful and those who participated say their next steps are to improve policy in the city. 

