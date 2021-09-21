Community mourning the loss of Carthage J-V football player Tyler Christman

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After suffering a serious head injury during a football game, Tyler Christman, a Carthage Junior-Varsity player, has died.

The 14-year-old player got injured during his J-V team’s away game at West Genesee on Saturday, September 18.

Ever since Tyler’s injury, the community has shown an outpouring of support to Tyler and his family. Like many members of the community, Peggy Gill, has a heavy heart after learning of Tyler’s death.

“It’s just unimaginable. I can’t imagine what their days, hours, minutes are like.” peggy gill, owner, evans mills raceway park

Peggy and her husband own the Evans Mills Raceway Park about 20 minutes outside of Carthage, Tyler’s hometown. Racing is how she first met Tyler.

“We actually purchased the facility from Tyler’s family late of 2018,” Peggy explained. “Samantha and Jason had run the facility for about three years and my husband and I purchased it from them.”

Evan Mills Raceway Park will host a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. to mourn the loss of Tyler.

Peggy told NewsChannel 9 that he and his two brothers would race at the track every Saturday during the summer months.

As competitive as racing is, there is an underlying family support system that far surpasses any competition. So, when something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us. We just want the Christman family to know that we support them, we love them and that Tyler was a very special boy here. Peggy Gill, Owner of Evans Mills Raceway Park

Tyler was a special boy who lost his life too soon in a regular game of football, another sport he loved.

Tyler’s aunt, Faith Parks, said that he died at Upstate University Hospital. His final moments included a ‘hero walk,’ a ceremonial event to honor a patient before an organ donation.







Tyler’s father, Jason Christman, posted an emotional message on Facebook Tuesday morning as a way to remember his son.

Jason wrote, in part, “this is not the way we envisioned it, but this is what we have been dealt. We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly, the damage was just too much. You will always be our hero.”

“That young man lived more at 14 years than some of us will ever live in our entire lifetime,” — Peggy Gill