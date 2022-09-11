ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Ithaca College sophomore died in a car crash over the weekend.

State Police say the incident happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday in a wooded area off Coddington Road. After an investigation, they found 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater New Jersey, had left the roadway and hit multiple trees. Colbert died at the scene.

Colbert was a sophomore in the school of business at Ithaca College. The college sent this letter to students, faculty, and staff: https://www.ithaca.edu/intercom/2022-09-10-sad-news-campus-communityhttps://www.ithaca.edu/intercom/2022-09-10-sad-news-campus-community

Police say no one else was in the vehicle.