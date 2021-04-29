Community mourns the loss of two real estate brokers after Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A community is mourning the loss of two real estate brokers who were shot and killed on Wednesday at Bridgeview Real Estate in Watertown.

Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Smith said when he found out about the deaths of Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien. He said he was in denial. “This is something that you see on national news, this is not something that happens in Watertown New York. You read about it, you see on tv it’s just a senseless senseless tragedy.”

He told Newschannel 9 he knew both of the for many years. He called O’Brien “OB”, and said he was a man who donated his time. “Terry coached at JCC, he coached lacrosse, retired from the Department of Corrections, 25 years there.” O’Brien was also a father of two.

Smith also talked about Maxine Quigg who he knew for about 20 years. He said he met her through his wife. She not only worked as a Real Estate Broker and Owner, but she also dedicated much of her time to serving the community. “Maxine was on our library board for over a decade, her husband was an ER physician for years and she was on the Y board.” Throughout the conversation, Smith referred to her as a friend.

Smith said that although this is a sad time for them, the community needs to come together. “It’s just a tragedy all around and as I’ve said again, the community will need to lean on each other, they’ll need to go through the stages of grief,” Smith said.

A vigil is planned for Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at Watertown’s Public Square.