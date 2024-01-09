SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just like every holiday season, the Food Bank of Central New York typically sees an increase in donations from the public. But now that the season of giving is over, there’s been a drop-off.

It may be a new year, but the need in Central New York isn’t new.

“Demand is remaining high as we go into January,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer at the Food Bank of Central New York.

On Monday, Dec. 8, the Food Bank of Central New York delivered more than 100,000 pounds of food. As we head further into the new year, the Food Bank doesn’t expect that demand to slow down.

“We anticipate the need to be staying around the same. It may fluctuate a tiny bit from month to month with slight increases,” said Hy.

From July up until just last month, more than 11,000,000 pounds of food were handed out. That’s a 15% increase compared to last year, and while the Food Bank saw an influx of donations in December, things have fallen off.

“It’s that individual support that we receive during the holidays that we need to continue at a higher level in January, February, and beyond so that we can continue to meet those higher demands for food,” said Hy.

Come this summer, the Food Bank of Central New York expects more families with school-aged children to need emergency food assistance.

“There is a lot of need out there and that need grows and it’s in every community in our eleven county service area. It’s not just an urban problem. We see it in the suburban areas. We see it in the very rural areas and it’s touching people that you know,” said Hy.

A little help can go a long way.

If you would like to lend a helping hand and donate to the Food Bank of Central New York, click here.