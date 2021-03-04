Community pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic announced for Friday at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church in Syracuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another community-based pop-up vaccination site is coming to Central New York. The site will be held at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church in Syracuse on March 5.

Pop-up vaccination sites are being established at public housing developments, churches, community centers, schools, and fire stations in communities all over New York State. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,000 people throughout the week.

Appointments for these sites are booked through partnerships between community organizers and partner providers.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes and more than 300 churches and cultural centers.

The sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:

New York City

Canaan Baptist Church

132 W 116th St.

New York, NY 10026

March 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NYCHA Chelsea Addition

436 West 27th Dr.

New York, NY 10001

March 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jacob Riis Settlement

10-25 41st Ave.

Queens, NY 11101

March 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Creek Towers Community Center

1540 Van Siclen Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11239

March 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Capital Region

Hudson Central Firehouse

77 North Seventh St.

Hudson, NY 12534

March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

*all appointments already filled*

Mohawk Valley

St. Paul’s Baptist Church

219 Leah St.

Utica, NY 13501

March 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Southern Tier

Friendship Baptist Church

120 Pearl St.

Corning, NY 14830

March 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Central New York

Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

515 Oakwood Ave.

Syracuse, NY 13205

March 5 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Finger Lakes

Campbell Street R-Center

524 Campbell St.

Rochester, NY 14611

March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.