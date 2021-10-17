Community raises money and awareness at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Survivors and members of the community stepped out to raise money and awareness at the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk presented by Upstate Cancer Center.

More than 1,200 walkers showed up to Clinton Square on Sunday morning to show their support.

Nearly 7 years ago, Kathy Miller received the news nobody ever wants to hear: she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I never thought I would be the one…” KATHY MILLER, BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR

Miller was diagnosed with the disease early on, but doctors told her she had a mutation that made the cancer more aggressive, which made her road to recovery challenging.

After undergoing a lumpectomy, rounds of chemotherapy and radiation and a drug infusion that lasted an entire year, Miller now gets to call herself a survivor. It’s a title she doesn’t take for granted.

There were a lot of people that were there for me during intensive treatment. People brought meals to my house. People sent me a card every week. I mean, the little things mean a lot and that’s why I decided to volunteer to give back. Kathy Miller, Breast Cancer Survivor

Kathy is a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and Reach to Recovery, a program helping those with breast cancer cope.

The women and men battling the disease not only need a community for support, but uplifting events like the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk make their fight a little easier.

“It’s so heartwarming to see so many people come out to celebrate the survivors and thrivers and make a difference for those fighting this disease.” amy delia, director of marketing, american cancer society

The American Cancer Society says a total of $160,000 was raised. The money will go directly towards breast cancer programs and future research with the hope of one day finding a cure.

Early detection is key. If you need to schedule an appointment for a mammogram, fill out the form on Upstate University’s website by clicking here. If you do not hear back within 3 to 4 days to book an appointment, you’re asked to call 315-464-2582.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society, click here.