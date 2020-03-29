Closings
Community Recovery Center in Rome provides telehealth services to help clients maintain sobriety

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With COVID-19 cancelling almost all gatherings across New York State, many recovering alcoholics may have trouble maintaining sobriety without their regular meetings. The Community Recovery Center at Rome Memorial Hospital has come up with an alternative to help clients maintain their sobriety and beat addiction.

According to a release, the Community Recovery Center is offering 29 clinical groups, as well as its full array of other support services through new telehealth technology to provide ongoing treatment to help clients maintain sobriety.

“It would be impossible to offer our clinical groups through this crisis without this technology,” Ashlee Thompson, director of outpatient behavioral health at Rome Memorial Hospital, said. “The ability to bring people who are experiencing similar circumstances together, while keeping everyone safe from exposure to COVID-19 makes a world of difference in treatment.”

The press release states the Community Recovery Center is able to accept new patients over the phone and through technology without the client ever having to leave his/her home.

The Community Recovery Center is open Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information call (315) 334-4701.

