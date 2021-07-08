Community response to gun violence disaster emergency

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo declared a gun violence disaster emergency in New York State this week. With that announcement, he outlined a plan involving investing millions of dollars back into communities that see the most gun violence.

This came after more than 50 people got shot throughout the state over the holiday weekend. Plus, all major police departments must now report when and where gun violence is happening in their cities. Those hot spots will get more resources from the state, just like they treated hot spots of COVID-19. The governor is also asking state police to ramp up their efforts to get illegal guns off the streets.

However, when speaking about his long-term goals, Cuomo says the most important thing is early intervention and community programming to stop this type of behavior before it happens.

In Syracuse, there are several programs that do just that. One of them is the Good Life Youth Foundation. They agree that gun violence is a public health issue.

“It’s an absolute emergency. I’m watching our young people die every day,” said Azariah Yemma, Program Director at Good Life Youth Foundation.

For nearly a decade, they’ve been trying to save lives before kids get into trouble, focusing on areas of concentrated poverty within the city.

“Kids are going to find ways to survive. They’re going to adapt to their environment. And they’re going to do the things that their environment calls for them to do,” said Hasan Stephens, Founder and CEO of Good Life Youth Foundation.

Stephens and his team introduce the teens to something different. They hire people who understand and grew up in the city of Syracuse. They offer the children access to programs, workshops, jobs, and entrepreneurship opportunities. They use Hip Hop as a way to connect to the students.

“If you’ve eaten a cheeseburger all your life but then someone offers you steak and lobster, once you taste that steak and lobster, that’s what you’re going to want all the time. And so our job is to expose them to something that’s better,” Stephens said.

The problem is, there are not enough resources to help everyone who is in trouble. So those at Good Life are happy the state is investing in the same communities they are. They just hope the money goes to the right place and people.

“It has to go to organizations that understand what’s happening,” Yemma said.

Regardless, they know the state’s attention to the issue takes them in the right direction.

“No longer can we sit back and just accept you know, minuscule resources to such a huge problem,” Yemma said.

Good Life is campaigning to raise $9-11 million to help build a new hip-hop youth center for entrepreneurship. It sits on 215 Tully Street in the city and they hope to transform it into a place for young kids to access their programs and start their own careers. If you’d like to help them get started, click here.