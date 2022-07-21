SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s always work to do on a farm. On July 19, the young farmers from Urban Delights in Syracuse had a setback after someone broke into their van and stole their equipment, including a customized canopy.

“That was about $2,700 in addition to the sidewalls and stuff you add another $300 too,” explained Twiggy Billue, the Farm Manager and Director of Workforce Initiatives at Jubilee Homes of Syracuse. “There was also damage to the inside of the van, in addition to the window.”

After sharing how the theft forced them to cancel their grand opening, the community stepped up.

“The support has been overwhelming – phone calls, emails, donations, pledges of support, work days being pledged, people just calling up to say keep up the good work,” Twiggy Billue, Farm Manager & Director of Workforce Initiatives at Jubilee Homes of Syracuse

Someone also provided a tent for them to use at the Downtown Farmers Market next week.

Onondaga County Legislator David Knapp is also Chairman of the county’s Agriculture Council. He visited the farm and spoke with the young farmers. He said the council is working to get funding to replace what was stolen from them.

“Our hearts broke just like theirs did that this happened,” Knapp said. “So we really wanted to keep the momentum going, don’t let it get you down, and know that there are people here supporting you and want to see you succeed.”

Jaylen Dixie-Wade, 15, and his peers are grateful for the support but also for what this experience has taught them.

“It just showed me there are good people out here, that want to help, that want to see change.” Jaylen Dixie-Wade, Urban Delights Site Supervisor Assistant

Urban Delights also has a Facebook fundraiser to replace their van.