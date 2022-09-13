CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty.
Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota.
Officer William Preuss found a man who was acting in a disorderly manner. Police said Officer Preuss was punched in the head and face multiple times, allegedly at the hands of 25-year-old Richard Branch, Jr., who admits he was high on hallucinogen at the time of the attack.
Officer Preuss was hospitalized and underwent surgery for his injuries. As he continues on his long road to recovery, the community is doing all it can to uplift the veteran police officer.
Sean Barton was only recently sworn in as chief of the Canastota Police Department, but he’s worked alongside Officer William Preuss for years.
However, the Madison County community has shown an outpouring of support for Officer Preuss, including from the Canastota Volunteer Fire Department.
The hashtag #WearBlueForBilly made its rounds on Facebook. Community members were asked to wear blue on Monday, September 13, and many did to show their support.
The Canastota police and fire departments are also making sure Officer Preuss and his family are fed. Their working with Three Pines Tavern to provide the free meals.
My wife came up with the food train. We got people to sign up to bring him meals everyday so they didn’t have to worry about that and his whole family can eat. Just walking around town everybody is always asking how he’s doing, how are we doing, you know, what they can do to help us out. We have a lot of support here in the community.CHIEF SEAN BARTON, CANASTOTA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Richard Branch, Jr. (25) of Canastota was arrested and faces the following charges:
- One count of felony assault of a police officer in the first degree
- Two counts of robbery
- One count of criminal possession of a weapon
- One count of menacing
- One count of attempted assault with intent to cause injury
- One count of reckless endangerment
Bail for Branch was set at $50,000 cash or $125,000 bond.
The 25-year-old was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but the village administrator tells NewsChannel 9 it has been cancelled. There is no word yet on a new court date.