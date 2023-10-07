SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 100 Black Men of Syracuse hosted its annual Winston Gaskin Community Walk for Wellness at Kirk Park in Syracuse on Saturday morning, Oct. 7.

The walk looks to promote healthy lifestyles, fitness and preventive health care. It also honors the late Winston Gaskin, Syracuse’s first Black pharmacist.

Members of the public were able to participate in the walk for free and were able to see a pickleball demonstration afterward.

The Gaskin Walk has been sponsored by 100 Black Men of Syracuse since 2009 when it was part of Syracuse’s Juneteenth celebrations.