SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse Redistricting Committee held its final public hearing Tuesday night. Over a dozen neighbors showed up to ask questions of the 15-member independent committee tasked with redrawing the city’s 20-year-old district maps.

It was no surprise to see community activist Charles Pierce-El in attendance; he’s shown up to all five public hearings to make his voice heard.

“I just want to be a part of it because it’s my neighborhood where I was born and raised and I’m gonna constantly be a part of,” he said.

A sentiment that drove Commissioner Jason Belge to get involved in volunteering on the committee.

“I wanted to be involved, I love living downtown, so I wanted to get my hands dirty, I like getting a feel for what people liked, disliked and it hasn’t been done in 20 years,” Jason Belge, Syracuse Redistricting Commissioner

The new maps include a number of changes like removing a portion of downtown from District 4, now referred to as District A on the new maps.

“You took away some votes from the Southside now,” Pierce-El expressed. “Especially from the African Americans and Latinos and the international communities, you took a lot of votes away.”

Other community activists, like David Rufus, are worried that the I-81 viaduct that’s divided communities of color for decades is still having an influence on the committee’s re-drawing, despite the state’s plans to remove it.

“That’s the biggest concern for me is making sure that those folks, in particular those Black and Brown folks that have had the opportunity to vote with each other, to vote for each other, that they continue that kind of pattern here.” David Rufus, Community Activist

Input that Belge and the other committee members will consider as they now put the final touches on the redistricting maps before presenting them to the Syracuse Common Council for approval. The final maps will also be presented to the public during two hearings. Those dates have not been finalized yet.