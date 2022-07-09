SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Victory Temple Fellowship Church in Syracuse put on their second annual community-wide festival.

The event celebrates fathers and children, and the good things the community has to offer.

Rev. Dr. H Bernard Alex, a pastor at the Victory Temple Fellowship Church, says some have made harsh statements about the community, so he wanted to put on a festival, to show everyone how great it is.

“We are family, we are community, and you are much more than what may be in the headlines.” He adds, “You have quality, you have space and we’re going to show you that and that’s why we’re here.”

Everyone was invited to attend Saturday’s event. There was entertainment, activities for kids, and healthcare services.