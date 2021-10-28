Company that manages Oncenter, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater hosting job fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ASM Global, the company that manages The Oncenter and the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, is hosting another job fair next week.

November 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., several part-time event related positions will be available.

Free parking will be available across the street in The Oncenter Parking Lot. On-site interviews may be conducted with employment opportunities beginning as soon as November 5 for select positions. Applicants should come prepared with two forms of ID.

Masks are required inside the venue and temperature checks will be administered prior to entry.

Below are some of the positions available:

Banquet Server

Operations Staff – Facilities Aide

Parking Attendant

Stand Attendant

Stand Runner

Third Cook

Ticket Seller

Usher/Ticket Taker (Event Attendant)

Utility Worker

Those unable to attend the event will be able to apply online.