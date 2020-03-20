Concerns over spread of COVID-19 prompts Thruway to bill cash customers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Earlier this week we told you of concerns raised by drivers and Thruway toll takers over the safety of collecting cash tolls along the sprawling Thruway system.

Late Friday, the New York State Thruway Authority announced it would send bills to drivers who do not have E-Z Pass.

The Thruway says it will take effect at about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

After that, when entering the Thruway, cash customers should drive through the cash lane without stopping.

They will not collect a ticket.

When they exit, they will inform the Thruway toll collector where they entered the highway and provide the toll collector with their license plate information.

The registered owner will receive a bill in about 30 days.

“We are implementing these emergency toll procedures for the health and safety of our employees and motorists,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “We need the next 48 hours to take necessary operational steps to implement the procedures effectively and seamlessly. In the meantime, we continue to enhance safety measures to protect toll collectors and motorists. We thank the toll collection staff and all of our workforce for their dedication during this public health crisis.”

Cash customers should not use an E-Z Pass lane.

