SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of sports prone to concussions football may come to mind, but Syracuse University Football Team Physician, Dr. James Tucker said it’s not just on the gridiron.

“We have 17 different sports, we have 700 student-athletes and I think we’ve had concussions in every single sport,” Dr. James Tucker, SU Football Team Physician/St. Joseph’s Hospital Family Physician

Solvay Schools Athletic Trainer, Nicole Halloran said that’s the case at the high school level too, seeing concussions not only in contact sports like football, ice hockey, and lacrosse, but in volleyball, soccer, and track and field too.

However, thanks to an increase in research and awareness in recent years, these professionals have seen a shift in rules on and off the field.

Dr. Tucker said rules have changed from the NFL all the way to the modified level to decrease the impact athletes are exposed to during practice and on game day.

Halloran has also seen a shift in protocol from New York State during her 19 years of training. If an athlete was showing symptoms of a concussion when she first started the job she would be required to ask a few questions and make the player wait 15 minutes before going into the game.

That all changed in 2012 when New York State passed the Concussion Management and Awareness Act. The law requires that if a student-athlete is experiencing any concussion-like symptoms a long checklist of questions must be asked and the athlete must follow up with a physician before they’re allowed to return to play.

“The state also has a return to play protocol. It’s a step-by-step progression, I know the athletes sometimes want to get back on the playing field as soon as their doctor clears them, but we just ask please be patient we have the return to play protocol for a reason because we want to air on the side of caution. It’s better to be safe than sorry.” Nicole Halloran, Solvay Schools Athletic Trainer

While there is no real treatment for concussions, Dr. Tucker says it’s better to wait and not send an athlete back too early or they run the risk of having another concussion.

Halloran said the athletic trainers, coaches, physical education teachers, and school nurses receive concussion training bi-annually and are constantly talking with parents and students about ways to reduce their risk.

As for the equipment, Halloran says football helmets at the high school level are reconditioned and approved every year and companies are always trying to find ways to make the protective equipment safer.