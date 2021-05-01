Condition of an Auburn church has closed a section of Washington Street

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police released a Facebook post on Friday in regards to the condition of a vacant building being a safety hazard.
The post read:
“Due to the current wind/weather conditions and the deteriorating condition of the vacant building (old AME Zion Church) at 71 Wall St particularly the condition of the building’s steeple, Washington St between Wall St and Van Anden St will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic except for residents living on Washington St. Access into and out of the closed section of Washington St will be from the Van Anden St side only. The street will remain closed until further guidance is given from city officials on the condition of 71 Wall St.”Auburn NY Police Department on Facebook