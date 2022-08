SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congratulations to NewsChannel 9 reporter Iris St. Meran for being named one of the region’s honorees for the Central New York Business Journal’s 40 under 40.

It is a list of young professionals who are vital to our region. This is a chance to acknowledge those making great strides in shaping our community’s future.

You can read the entire list of honorees here.

The winner will be announced at a celebration on Thursday, November 10 at the Oncenter in Syracuse.