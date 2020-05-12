Congratulations to NewsChannel 9’s Jennifer Sanders and Jack Estabrook on their Edward R. Murrow Award

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Jennifer Sanders and photojournalist Jack Estabrook are the recipients of an Edward R. Murrow Award for their special “Hidden History: The End of the 15th Ward”.

The special program won in the category of News Documentary for Region 11, which includes all stations in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

“Hidden History: The End of the 15th Ward” originally aired in January and February of 2019.

The special program journeys back to the 1950s when the 15th Ward, an area just east and south of Downtown Syracuse, was the heart of the African-American community before urban renewal and the construction of I-81 decimated the small neighborhood.

This documentary explores the emotional stories of the families who were affected by the decimation of the 15th Ward.

Watch the full program by clicking the link below.

Hidden History: The end of Syracuse’s 15th Ward

