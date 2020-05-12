Congratulations to NewsChannel 9’s Jennifer Sanders and Jack Estabrook on their Edward R. Murrow Award

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Jennifer Sanders and photojournalist Jack Estabrook are the recipients of an Edward R. Murrow Award for their special “Hidden History: The End of the 15th Ward”.
The special program won in the category of News Documentary for Region 11, which includes all stations in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
“Hidden History: The End of the 15th Ward” originally aired in January and February of 2019.
The special program journeys back to the 1950s when the 15th Ward, an area just east and south of Downtown Syracuse, was the heart of the African-American community before urban renewal and the construction of I-81 decimated the small neighborhood.
This documentary explores the emotional stories of the families who were affected by the decimation of the 15th Ward.
Watch the full program by clicking the link below.
