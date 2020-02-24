Congressman Anthony Brindisi formally announces re-election campaign

(WSYR-TV) — Congressman Anthony Brindisi formally announced his re-election campaign on Monday in Utica.
Brindisi was elected to represent New York’s 22nd Congressional District in 2018 after beating incumbent Republican Claudia Tenney.
Tenney has already announced that she is running to replace Brindisi.
She also earned an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
