Congressman Brindisi introduces Bianca’s Law

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Congressman Anthony Brinidisi and the family of Bianca Devins came together to introduce Bianca’s Law to fight against graphic social media and future online abuse.

The law will hold companies like Facebook andInstagram accountable for violent content on their platforms.

Last July, Devins was tragically killed by her boyfriend, Brandon Clark of Cicero. Clark then posted photos of her dead body on social media. It’s something this law will help prevent from happening again.

Wwhat the Devins family has experienced is evidence of a system failure. Failure by policy of social media companies, and failure in our society. Social media has changed the way people communicate and has opened up a Pandora’s box for abuse and harrassment in ways that we never have anticipated. This case is an example of that and we must all do better,” Brindisi said.

Clark is due back in court Tuesday morning to answer arguments and decisions regarding the motion to withdraw his guilty plea. If convicted, Clark could face 25 years to life in prison.